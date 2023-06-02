UNUS SED LEO 24-Hour Volume Tops $581,909.54 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $581,909.54 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00013243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00348488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,219,618 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,221,515.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.53349249 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $887,741.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars.

