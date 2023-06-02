UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.35 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $763,832.18 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00013264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00349039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,220,102 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,221,515.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.53349249 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $887,741.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.