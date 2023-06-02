US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:XBIL)

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBIL opened at $49.95 on Friday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

