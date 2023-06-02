VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.11

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance
