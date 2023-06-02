Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,304,426. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.