Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

