Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.06

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.06 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 111688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG)
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.