Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.06

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.06 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 111688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

