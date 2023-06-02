Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,725,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 474,441 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.57.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (VONV)
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
- Twilio Up As Activist Investor Spurs Change, Cathie Wood Invests
- Symbotic AI Robots Disrupt Warehouse Industry, Stock Price Soars
- Opera Stock: The Fast-Rising Star of AI-Driven Web Experiences
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.