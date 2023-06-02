Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,725,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the previous session’s volume of 474,441 shares.The stock last traded at $65.25 and had previously closed at $65.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,066 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,564.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,097.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 472,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 461,710 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

