Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.95. 2,410,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.88 and its 200 day moving average is $369.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.