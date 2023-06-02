Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 85,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 58,483 shares.The stock last traded at $75.39 and had previously closed at $75.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 500,669 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

