Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 85,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 58,483 shares.The stock last traded at $75.39 and had previously closed at $75.53.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
