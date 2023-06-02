Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s Largest Position

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 47.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.50 on Friday, reaching $212.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,253. The company has a market cap of $293.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

