Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

