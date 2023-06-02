Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of VBLT opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.