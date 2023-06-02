VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total transaction of $27,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $223.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.