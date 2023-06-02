Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.68

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$14.68 and last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 418894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.81.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. The company had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.7261698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

