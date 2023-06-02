VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after buying an additional 1,399,153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.93 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

