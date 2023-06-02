Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.30 and last traded at $56.54. 136,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 319,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vicor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vicor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 1.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.