VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 1%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 261.76 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.23). 217,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 28,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.50 ($3.19).

The stock has a market cap of £73.81 million, a PE ratio of -215.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.98.

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

