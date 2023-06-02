Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.89.

About Visionstate

(Get Rating)

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.