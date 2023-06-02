Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Trading 31.9% Higher

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) shares traded up 31.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 36,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Vital Energy Stock Down 25.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.95.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

