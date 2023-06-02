VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $134.00. The company traded as high as $137.62 and last traded at $137.39, with a volume of 714906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

VMware Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.