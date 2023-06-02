Voyager Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.27 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $39.33 million and $3.27 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.