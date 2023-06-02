W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,247 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,726. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

