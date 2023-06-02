Wag! Group (PET) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wag! Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wag! Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 201 903 1449 64 2.53

Wag! Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 186.02%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.32 Wag! Group Competitors $664.31 million $13.21 million 1,078.78

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wag! Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -18.95% -34.49% -2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wag! Group competitors beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

