Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Position Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,854 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,520,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,853,627. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

