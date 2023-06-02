Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $977,630 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $137.60 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

