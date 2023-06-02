WeBuy (WE) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

WeBuy (WE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $112,233.85 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

