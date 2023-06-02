Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.96

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.96 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 45711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Insider Transactions at Weis Markets

In other Weis Markets news, COO Kurt A. Schertle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,850.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

