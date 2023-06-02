WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.48. 2,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.97.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

