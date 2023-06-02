Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,814,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,389,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,643,000 after purchasing an additional 163,746 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 7,331,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,396,918. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

