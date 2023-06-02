Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,595 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $41.23. 3,785,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,361,838. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.