WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WESCO International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $2,889,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Further Reading

