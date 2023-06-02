Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 7.4%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 1,553,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,310,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Several research analysts have commented on WAL shares. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,399,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 447.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

