Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Up 39.1%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares were up 39.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Approximately 14,694,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,786% from the average daily volume of 778,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Westminster Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Westminster Group

(Get Rating)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.