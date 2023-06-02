Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Denise M. Merle Sells 5,719 Shares

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $39.29.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
