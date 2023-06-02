Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 588,919 shares trading hands.

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.88.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Featured Articles

