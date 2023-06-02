XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 6.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 6,536,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,359,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Macquarie lowered XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

