XRP Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001919 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion and $1.02 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRP has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009529 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About XRP
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,920,499 coins and its circulating supply is 51,983,386,003 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
