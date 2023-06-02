YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Announces Earnings Results

YANGAROO (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. YANGAROO had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter.
YANGAROO stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,755. YANGAROO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.10.
