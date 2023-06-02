yearn.finance Price Up 2% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,547.93 or 0.24119865 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 2% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $215.94 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,979 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

