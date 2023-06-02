Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 280,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 682,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.