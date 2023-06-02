ZClassic One Day Trading Volume Hits $44.19 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $425,425.83 and $44.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00117359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

