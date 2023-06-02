Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 113,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 120,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zenvia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zenvia Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zenvia in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.