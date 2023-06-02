Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 113,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 120,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Zenvia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zenvia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.36.
Zenvia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zenvia (ZENV)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.