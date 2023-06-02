Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.591-1.593 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities lowered Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $117.93. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

