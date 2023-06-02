Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. KGI Securities cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.93.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 14.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after buying an additional 190,125 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

