Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.73)-$(0.63) EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.3 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,622 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zumiez by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 74,810 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 36,138 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,166 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.