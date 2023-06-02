Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.73)-$(0.63) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $187-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.90 million.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Zumiez

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,047 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

