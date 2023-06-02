Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.50

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 493070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Zuora Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 13,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $125,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 56,227 shares in the company, valued at $525,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $905,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $8,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zuora by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,034,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Zuora by 22,523.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,085,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,129 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $10,646,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

