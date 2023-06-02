Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Up 4.9%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.76. 589,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,021,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $174,015.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $905,610. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.