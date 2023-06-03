183,077 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,473. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

