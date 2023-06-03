184,900 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 184,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 2,130,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.